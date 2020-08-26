President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Sattar Bahlulzade Culture House

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Sattar Bahlulzade Culture House in Surakhani district, Baku.

The head of state and first lady were informed that the building had been completely overhauled on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The Culture House has a concert hall, a multi-purpose stage and a recording studio.

