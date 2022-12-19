President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of the Ritz-Carlton Baku hotel

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Ritz-Carlton Baku hotel.

The head of state and the First Lady viewed conditions created at the hotel.

The 130-meter-tall hotel building consists of 33 floors.

“The Ritz-Carlton, Baku” features 190 spacious rooms and suites, luxury apartments, restaurants, fitness and business centers, and a conference hall. “Shusha” Ballroom is an exceptional venue for holding business meetings or gala events. In addition, 12 meeting rooms bearing the names of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have been created in the hotel, including “Garabagh”, “Aghdam”, “Jabrayil”, “Gubadli”, “Tartar”, “Khojaly”, “Fuzuli”, “Zangilan”, “Kalbajar”, “Khankandi”, “Khojavand” and “Lachin” rooms.

The interior design of the building reflects the diversity and richness of Azerbaijan`s climate, culture, and history.

News.Az