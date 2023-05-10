President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva examine construction of residential complex consisting of 23 buildings in Shusha

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members have viewed the progress of construction works carried out in a residential complex consisting of 23 building in the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

Special Representative of the President in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the works done.

The residential complex occupies a total area of 8 hectares. The construction of 8 buildings started on July 1, 2022, while the construction of 15 buildings on September 1, 2022.

The construction of the complex consisting of three-storey and five-storey buildings is planned to be completed at the end of this year.

The residential complex will have 450 apartments, including 28 one-room, 195 two-room, 190 three-room, 30 four-room and 7 five-room ones.

News.Az