President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva examined works to be carried out in front of administrative building of Special Representative Office in Shusha

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the square in front of an administrative building of the Special Representative Office in Shusha, News.az reports.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the works to be done in the square.

News.Az