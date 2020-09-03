President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurate UNEC's newly reconstructed education block

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new education block No.3 of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) in Yasamal district, Baku after reconstruction.

The head of state and first lady viewed conditions created at the education block.

Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev and UNEC rector Adalat Muradov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the work done.

The building has an auditorium, a lecture-room, equipped with technologically advanced labs, a gym, library and conference halls which were supplied with all necessary conditions.

News.Az