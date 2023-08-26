President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participate in “Lachin City Day” festivities held on bank of Hakari River

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participate in “Lachin City Day” festivities held on bank of Hakari River

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participate in “Lachin City Day” festivities held on bank of Hakari River

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the “Lachin City Day” festivities, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organized by the Ministry of Culture and Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, on the bank of the River of Hakari in the city of Lachin, News.Az reports.

The head of state addressed the event.

The event continued with a concert.

News.Az