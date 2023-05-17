President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the 16th "Caspian Agro" and the 28th "InterFood Azerbaijan" exhibitions

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the 16th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition "Caspian Agro" and the 28th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition "InterFood Azerbaijan" at the Baku Expo Center, News.az reports.

Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov informed the head of state and the First Lady about the exhibitions.

This year, the exhibitions gathered 479 companies from 31 countries, with 9 countries represented by their national stands.

Apart from the host country Azerbaijan, the exhibition features stands of Germany, Italy, the US, the Netherlands, Georgia, Belarus, Sri-Lanka, regional groups of Russia, and for the first time Tunisia and Czechia.

The head of state and the First Lady familiarized themselves with the stands of such companies as "Grow Group Azerbaijan", "Maschio Gaspardo", "New Holland", "Rostselmash", "MySilo", "Rauch Landmashchinen", "SwissGrow", "AfiMilk", "Gowan", "Can-Pa" companies, as well as the national stands of the Czech Republic, Italy, Belarus, Georgia, the U.S. and the Netherlands.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady also viewed the pavilion of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture, which also featured a special presentation dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The head of state and the First Lady also got acquainted with the equipment of "Azertekhnika" LLC, "Agritex" LLC, "AgroMotors" companies and the Ganja Automobile Plant.

The Agrarian Innovation Forum will be held as part of three-day exhibition.

"InterFood Azerbaijan" exhibition will feature such expositions as "Food as a Masterpiece" (featuring decorative compositions made from food) and the 3rd National Culinary Championship "The Golden Leader, a Golden Jubilee" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az