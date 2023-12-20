President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Khojavand and Khojaly districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have made a trip to the Khojavand and Khojaly districts, News.Az reports.

The head of state and the First Lady visited the Girmizi Bazar settlement of the Khojavand district, the “Chinar sacred place” monument complex in the village of Shikh Dursun and the Shushakend village of the Khojaly district.

News.Az