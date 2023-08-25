President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Lachin district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have made a trip to the Lachin district, News.Az reports.

The head of state attended the inauguration of the “Mishni” and ”Alkhasli” small hydroelectric power stations owned by Azerenerji OJSC in the Lachin district.

President of Azerenerji OJSC Baba Rzayev informed President Ilham Aliyev about the works done.

“Agbulag”, “Mishni” and “Alkhasli” stations on the Hochaz river were previously destroyed by Armenians and completely reconstructed at the directions of President Ilham Aliyev. Reconstruction of the “Agbulag” hydroelectric power station is its final stage while renovation of “Mishni” and “Alkhasli” stations has been completed.

A SCADA control system was installed at the “Mishni” and “Alkhasli” stations. The yearly electricity generation capacity of “Mishni” and “Alkhasli” is 23 million kWh and 17 million kWh respectively. The head of state launched “Mishni” and “Alkhasli” small hydroelectric power stations.

