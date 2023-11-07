President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Shusha, News.Az reports.

The head of state and the First Lady got familiar with progress of construction of the 23-building residential complex in the city of Shusha.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the works done.

The total area of the complex is 8 hectares. The construction works are scheduled to be finished by the end of this year.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the conditions created in the finished flats.

The residential complex will have 450 flats including 28 one room, 195 two-room, 190 three-room, 30 four-room and 7 five-room ones.

The majority of flats will be provided to former IDPs. The relocation of former IDPs will start in the first quarter of 2024.

News.Az