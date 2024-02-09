President Ilham Aliyev and his son Heydar Aliyev visit Air Force military facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and his son Heydar Aliyev have visited the Air Force military facilities and watched the flyover of the Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle, which had been recently introduced into service, News.Az reports.

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev visited the UAV Academy to inspect the facilities.

The Defense Minister and Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar briefed the head of state on the Academy’s capabilities and UAVs. They highlighted the comprehensive training environment provided for military personnel. The Academy is fitted with state-of-the-art tools and equipment.

Afterward, the Commander-in-Chief proceeded to the runway for different types of UAVs at the military facility. After watching the take-off of the Akinci combat UAV, President Ilham Aliyev practically flew the UAV at the control station.

The President of Azerbaijan signed the UAV after watching its landing.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev toured the hangar complexes. The hangars are designed to accommodate various types of UAVs, including the newly accepted Akinci combat UAV, as well as other aviation-technical equipment.

The Victorious Commander-in-Chief also familiarized himself with the Akinci combat UAV and aerial bombs housed within the facilities.

Later, a group photo was taken.

News.Az