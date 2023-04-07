President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited Gabala Food Village (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili have visited the Gabala Food Village, News.az reports.

Director General of the Gabala Food Village Fuad Babayev briefed the Azerbaijani President and Georgian Prime Minister on the Food Village.

It was noted that the canning factory fitted with advanced European Technologies has 13 production lines, which put out 130 items of product in six package types. The factory has the capacity of 360 thousand tons of finished products. The first line of the facility produces bottled juice and ice tea through a hot filling system with the capacity of 10,000 litres per hour. Another line, with the capacity of 35,000 litres per hour manufactures lemonade and other soft drinks, sparkling and still water.

All compositions are tested in the lab before being produced. The production process is fully automated in the complex.

The potato processing facility has two production lines. It produces semi-finished frozen potato and chips. The semi-finished frozen potato production line has a production capacity of two tons per hour. The chips production line has the capacity of one ton per hour. Both production lines are fully automated. Raw materials are stored in a cooling warehouse, which occupies a total area of 6,000 square meters. There are also quality control labs in the complex. Physical and chemical qualities of products are examined here.

News.Az