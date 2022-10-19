President Ilham Aliyev appeals to participants of international exhibitions in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev appealed to the participants of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Exhibition “Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh” ‒ “Rebuild Karabakh” and the 27th Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition, which kicked off in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“I congratulate you on the opening of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Exhibition “Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh” ‒ “Rebuild Karabakh” and the 27th Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition,” President Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that this year's exhibition is of tremendous importance in the way of reconstruction of the liberated Azerbaijani territories, their rapid integration into the national economy and sustainable development, as well as the establishment of beneficial business relations in this direction.

“Historically, Karabakh was one of the most developed regions of Azerbaijan. Unable to come to terms with the occupation of these territories by Armenia for nearly 30 years, Azerbaijan restored historical justice and territorial integrity in the 44-day Patriotic War. Our people, who showed unity and solidarity in achieving the Glorious Victory, are now returning to their homeland, to native Karabakh, and will live on these lands forever,” he said.

“The post-war reconstruction of the territories liberated from occupation, sustainable settlement there, as well as the transformation of this region into a developed corner of our country are among priority goals ahead of us,” the president added.

President Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has focused all its efforts on the successful realization of this supreme goal.

“Examples are being set in the direction of creating a safe life, building cities, towns and villages, establishing strategically important and comprehensive infrastructure, integrating the region into local and foreign value chains, as well as rehabilitating the environment in liberated territories. The implementation of the Zangazur corridor project will turn the region into an important transport and trade hub. In other words, the liberated territories are being rapidly restored, and our goals related to the Great Return are being successfully fulfilled,” he said.

“The restoration and reconstruction work underway in the liberated territories forms an important basis for cooperation with the leading businesses, for public and private partnerships, as well as for the stability and development in the region. On this basis, the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition, which has been organized for the second time and is rich in breakthrough ideas, innovative solutions and effective initiatives, will create a new model of a useful business environment,” the head of state noted.

“I encourage leading businesses to take advantage of the opportunities generated by the exhibition and bring together all their efforts and creative ideas in support of the restoration of our territories,” he said.

President Aliyev added: “I am sure that the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition will go down in history for productivity and achieved results, as well as the meetings, discussions and initiatives put forward during the exhibition. It will also be an advantageous platform for business relations and contribute to the successful implementation of all the efforts and initiatives for the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. I wish you all fruitful business days and the best of luck with the exhibition. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

News.Az