President Ilham Aliyev appoints his special representative in Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order “On the appointment of a special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts”, News.Az reports.

Under the order, Elchin Mustafa oglu Yusubov was appointed the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

