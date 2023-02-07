President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on strategic partnership in green energy development and transmission between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approving the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary”, News.Az reports.

The document was signed in the city of Bucharest, Romania, on December 17, 2022.

News.Az