President Ilham Aliyev approves another agreement between Azerbaijan, Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the approval of the “Agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and Russia on cooperation in the field of international security,” News.Az reports.

The agreement was signed on June 24, 2022.

After the agreement enters into force, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to ensure the implementation of its points.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will send a notification to Russia's governments on the implementation of internal procedures necessary for the agreement to enter force.

News.Az