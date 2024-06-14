Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan documents

President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday signed an order approving the protocol on cooperation between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic on exchanging data on mutual trade statistics, News.Az reports.

Under another presidential order, the agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic to improve customs administration was approved.

Both documents were signed on 24 April 2024 in Baku.

