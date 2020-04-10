President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan-Ukraine agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on approving the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the implementation of paid activities by the family members of employees of diplomatic missions and consular offices.

According to the document, the agreement signed on 31 January 2020, Kiev between Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the implementation of paid activities by the family members of employees of diplomatic missions and consular offices is approved.

News.Az

News.Az