President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan agreements

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday signed decrees approving the agreements between the governments of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on the fight against illegal migration, industrial, military and interregional cooperation, News.Az reports.

The agreements were signed in Tashkent on June 21, 2022.

Besides, President Aliyev approved the agreement on cooperation in the field of archival work between the National Archives Department of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Agency ‘Ozarkhiv’ of the Republic of Uzbekistan, which was signed in Tashkent on June 20, 2022.

News.Az