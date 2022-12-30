President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan's state budget for 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev signed the law on the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023, News.Az reports.

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 will amount to 30.7 million manat ($18.06 million), expenditures - 33.3 million manat ($19.59 million), including centralized revenues - 30 million manat ($11.7 million).

Local revenues were approved in the amount of 756,980 manat ($445,280), centralized expenditures - 32.5 million manat ($19.1 million), and local expenditures - 769,286 manat ($452,520).

News.Az