President Ilham Aliyev approves budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2023

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law “On budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2023”, News.Az reports.

Next year, the budget of the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan will amount to 6.26 billion manat ($3.68 billion), which is 657.7 million manat ($386.8 million) or 11.7 percent more than in 2022.

