President Ilham Aliyev approves law "On cultural capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha city"
- 22 Jun 2021 15:31
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 162494
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-approves-law-on-cultural-capital-of-azerbaijan-shusha-city Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the law "On the cultural capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha city".
The law defines the legal and organizational basis for the protection, restoration, study, development and promotion of the city of Shusha, declared the cultural capital of Azerbaijan by a presidential decree.
The Azerbaijani Army liberated the city of Shusha from the Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020 during the 44-day Second Karabakh War.