President Ilham Aliyev approves law "On cultural capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha city"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the law "On the cultural capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha city".

The law defines the legal and organizational basis for the protection, restoration, study, development and promotion of the city of Shusha, declared the cultural capital of Azerbaijan by a presidential decree.

The Azerbaijani Army liberated the city of Shusha from the Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020 during the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

News.Az