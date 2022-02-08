President Ilham Aliyev approves law 'On Media'

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the Law "On Media", News.Az reports.

The law, in accordance with paragraphs 1, 10 and 13 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan defines the organizational, legal, and economic framework for media activities, as well as the general rules of the receipt, preparation, transmission, production, and distribution of mass information.









News.Az