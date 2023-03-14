President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia had not fulfilled its obligations regarding opening of Zangezur corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia had not fulfilled its obligations regarding the opening of the Zangezur corridor according to the trilateral Statement, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, News.az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev provided information about Azerbaijan's proposal to establish a border checkpoint at the end of the Lachin road, on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Emphasizing that the launch of the Zangezur corridor would create opportunities for the emergence of a new transport route, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan was rapidly continuing the construction of railways and highways in its territory.

