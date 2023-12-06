President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia seems now more ready to accept those famous five principles

+ ↺ − 16 px

“So, the anti-terror operation was not planned by us in November 2020. That's what I can say very openly,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, News.Az reports.

“Another thing is with respect to the formal peace, and I think that you mentioned particularly that peace agreement. I would say that, it's also, I think, must be analyzed by international experts that a country, which suffered the thirty years of occupation, devastation, total destruction of its territory, ethnic cleansing and genocide, right after the liberation by itself, not by international mediators, offered peace. So, it was us, who offered peace to Armenia. So, we decided to elaborate the principles for a peace agreement. We elaborated them and sent them to Armenia. And then again, there was silence and then we made it public. So, we made public those famous five principles, which Armenia seems now more ready to accept. If they accepted them or basically accepted them three years ago, there'll be no need for anti-terror operation,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az