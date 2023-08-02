President Ilham Aliyev: Armenian community should not oppose peace initiatives of international community

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenian community should not oppose peace initiatives of international community. They should understand that if they don't sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan, situation in the future will be unpredictable,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by Euronews TV channel, News.Az reports.

“Geopolitical situation in the world and in the region is changing as we see very dramatically. And part of their hopes for their security vanished completely. Now they're looking for new security guarantors. Who is ready to have a standoff with Azerbaijan on the battlefield in this area, especially after what we demonstrated during the war and after we increased our defense capability after the war? Is there anyone ready to fight for Armenians against us? I doubt it,” the head of state pointed out.

News.Az