President Ilham Aliyev: Armenians living in Karabakh should either accept Azerbaijani citizenship or find another place to live

“We have repeatedly stated that we will not discuss our internal affairs with any country. Karabakh is our internal matter,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, News.Az reports.

“Armenians living in Karabakh should either accept Azerbaijani citizenship or find another place to live. There is complete freedom in that, all democratic fundamentals have been offered. This issue should be resolved on the basis of human rights,” the head of state pointed out.

