President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s claims are completely false and nonsense

“Armenia has made baseless claims about the alleged closure of the Lachin-Khankendi road in the territory of Azerbaijan in recent times. These claims are completely false and nonsense,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of France Anne Boillon, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that the transportation of civilian goods and civilians is ensured on this road through Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross. “Since December 12, passage of nearly 1,000 vehicles through this road in both directions has been ensured.”

The head of state stressed the importance of putting an end to the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, and ensuring the constant monitoring of these deposits by the country.

