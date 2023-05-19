President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s rapid arming poses new threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today revanchist forces are rising in Armenia, territorial claims against Azerbaijan continue, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India Sridharan Madhusudhanan, News.Az reports.

Saying that Armenia’s rapid arming poses new threats, the head of state noted that if Armenia really wants peace with Azerbaijan, then there is a question why it is buying weapons worth 100 millions of dollars.

The President of Azerbaijan underlined that this policy could lead to new threats to the region.

News.Az