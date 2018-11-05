Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Aghdam district

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Aghdam district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Aghdam district for a visit, AZERTAC reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of Guzanli settlement, Aghdam district.

Head of Aghdam District Executive Authority Vagif Hasanov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the work carried out in the district.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      