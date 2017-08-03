President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Balakan district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the country’s Balakan district.

Report informs that the head of state laid flowers at a statue of the national leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in the city of Balakan.

Head of Balakan District Executive Authority Islam Rzayev informed President Ilham Aliyev about the landscaping work carried out in the Heydar Aliyev Park.

News.Az

News.Az