President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Bosnia and Herzegovina for official visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina for an official visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Sarajevo International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina Staša Košarac and other officials.

