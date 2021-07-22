President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Dashkasan district (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Dashkasan district for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Dashkasan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Dashkasan.

As part of his visit to Dashkasan district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the activities of Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area owned by AzerGold CJSC.

The head of state was informed of the work done at Chovdar gold mine.

President Ilham Aliyev watched the first blasting process of rocks at Marah gold mine.

“Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Dashkasan city ”project has been completed.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the work done under the project as part of his visit to Dashkasan.

