President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Germany for working visit
- 13 Mar 2023 02:53
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182772
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-arrives-in-germany-for-working-visit Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Federal Republic of Germany for a working visit, News.Az reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
President Ilham Aliyev was met by officials.