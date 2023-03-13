Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Germany for working visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Federal Republic of Germany for a working visit, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by officials.

