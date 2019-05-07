President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Gobustan district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Gobustan district for a visit.

The head of state and first lady laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Gobustan.

Head of Gobustan District Executive Authority Adil Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the work carried out in the district.

President Ilham Aliyev gave relevant instructions.

News.Az

