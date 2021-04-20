Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Hajigabul district for visit

  • Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Hajigabul district for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Hajigabul.

Head of Hajigabul District Executive Authority Rustam Khalilov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the works carried out in the district.


News.Az 

