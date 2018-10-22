President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Imishli district for visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Imishli district for a visit, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Imishli.

Head of Imishli District Executive Authority Vilyam Hajiyev informed President Ilham Aliyev of the landscaping work carried out in the district.

