President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony for “DOST Evi” Creative, Exhibition and Sales Center in Ismayilli (UPDATED)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for “DOST Evi” Creative, Exhibition and Sales Center owned by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Ismayilli.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev informed the head of state about the center.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the center.

President Ilham Aliyev has viewed the reconstruction project from the 131,5th to 215th kilometers section of the Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway.

The head of state was informed of the work done under the project.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev as part of his visit to Ismayilli district.

The head of state laid flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

