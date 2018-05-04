President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Khizi district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Khizi district for a visit.

President Ilham Aliyev first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Khizi, APA reports.

Head of Khizi District Executive Authority Khazar Aslanov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the renovation and landscaping work carried out in the district.

President Ilham Aliyev attended a ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewage systems in the city of Khizi and Altiaghac settlement.

He firstly met with representatives of the district’s public, APA reports.

Chairman of Azersu OJSC Gorkhmaz Huseynov informed the head of state about the work carried out within the framework of the project.

News.Az

News.Az