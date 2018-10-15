Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Lankaran district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Lankaran district for a visit, AZERTAC reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid flowers at a newly-built statue of the national leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in the city of Lankaran.

Head of Lankaran District Executive Authority Taleh Garashov informed the head of state and first lady of the landscaping work carried out in the park.

