President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Lerik district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Lerik district, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Lerik.

Head of Lerik District Executive Authority Rovshan Baghirov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the socio-economic projects implemented in the district recently.

