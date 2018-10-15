President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Lerik district
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Lerik district, AZERTAC reports.
The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Lerik.
Head of Lerik District Executive Authority Rovshan Baghirov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the socio-economic projects implemented in the district recently.
