Azerbaijani president arrives in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for visit (PHOTO) - UPDATED

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for a visit.

At Nakhchivan International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

As part of his visit to Nakhchivan, President Ilham Aliyev has participated in a presentation of a new runway at Nakhchivan International Airport.

The head of state was informed of the runway-related works.

President Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Nakhchivan.

The head of state put flowers at the statue, paid tribute to the national leader.

President Ilham Aliyev has viewed the construction of the building of “ASAN xidmət” Center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done.

President Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening of the Nakhchivan branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed the head of state of the work done.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Nakhchivan Garrison Central Hospital.

Commander of the Special Combined Arms Army, Colonel-General Karam Mustafayev reported to the head of state.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening of the Artificial Insemination Center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed the head of state of the work done in the center.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening of the Julfa-Ordubad highway.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed the head of state of the technical specifications of the road.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the construction of the Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done as part of the project.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work carried out at the Ordubad railway station.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the railway station.

