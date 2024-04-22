President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Russia for working visit
22 Apr 2024
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Moscow for a working visit at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, News.Az reports.
At Moscow Vnukovo-2 International Airport, the head of state was welcomed by Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, and other officials.