President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Saint Petersburg for working visit
- 26 Dec 2022 10:09
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 180220
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-arrives-in-saint-petersburg-for-working-visit Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Saint Petersburg for a working visit to attend a meeting of the CIS heads of state at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports.
At Saint Petersburg Pulkovo-2 Airport, the head of state was met by Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov, Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko and other officials.