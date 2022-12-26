Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Saint Petersburg for working visit

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Saint Petersburg for working visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Saint Petersburg for a working visit to attend a meeting of the CIS heads of state at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports. 

At Saint Petersburg Pulkovo-2 Airport, the head of state was met by Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov, Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko and other officials.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Saint Petersburg for working visit


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      