President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at modular hospital in Shaki (UPDATED)

President Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at a modular hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Shaki.

The 200-bed hospital has 100 wards.

After viewing the hospital, the head of state met with doctors.

Doctor Nazakat Karimova thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the conditions created here.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Gokhmug-Baltali-Babaratma-Garadaghli-Gudula-Dashuz highway in Shaki district.

The head of state was informed that the two-lane road is 33 km in length and connects six residential areas with a total population of 11,000 people.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed of the construction of Chaygaragoyunlu-Turan-Jayirli-Gozlubulag-Sarija-Gayabashi-Bolludara-Garatorpag highway connecting eight residential areas with a total population of 11,000 people.

On July 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Shaki district.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Shaki.

