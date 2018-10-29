President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shaki city

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in the city of Shaki for a visit, AZERTAC reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Shaki.

Head of Shaki City Executive Authority Elkhan Usubov informed the head of state and first lady of the work carried out in the district.

President Ilham Aliyev gave relevant instructions.

News.Az

