President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Sumgayit for visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Sumgayit for a visit, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of the national leader in Heydar Aliyev Park in the center of the city of Sumgayit.

Head of Sumgayit City Executive Authority Zakir Farajov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work carried out in the city.

President Ilham Aliyev gave relevant instructions.

