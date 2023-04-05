President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Tajikistan for state visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan for a state visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Dushanbe International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda and other officials.

News.Az