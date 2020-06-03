President Ilham Aliyev visits Tartar district, attends opening of several facilities (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Tartar branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the enterprise.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Tartar” power substation.

Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state about the power substation.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Tartar Olympic Sports Complex.

The head of state viewed conditions created at the complex.

After touring the complex, President Ilham Aliyev met with a group of athletes.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Buruj-Gulabatili-Khoruzlu-Kabirli-Bayandurlu-Garadaghli highway in Tartar district after renovation.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the technical indicators of the road.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the State Symbols Museum in Tartar.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed about the exhibits, which are demonstrated in the museum.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Tartar district for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Tartar.

News.Az