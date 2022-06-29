Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for visit

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Turkmenistan for a visit to attend the 6th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian Sea Littoral States.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Ashgabat International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and other officials.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for visit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for visit


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      