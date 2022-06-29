President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Turkmenistan for a visit to attend the 6th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian Sea Littoral States.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Ashgabat International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and other officials.

